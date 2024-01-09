ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men, including one with an outstanding warrant, were arrested on Sunday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were in the 1200 block of 8th Street around 11:20 p.m. when the two 19-year-olds were seen walking near a convenience store.

Police identified one of the men as Dermarland Rolllins, who had an outstanding City of Rockford warrant. Both men fled after police attempted to contact them.

Rollins and the other man, identified as Marshawn Powell, allegedly entered a residence in the 1300 block of 7th Street. A loaded handgun with an extended magazine and automatic firing switch were recovered on the way to the residence, according to police.

Both men later exited the residence and were taken into custody.

Further investigation located ammunition, a drum magazine, a loaded handgun magazine, and a portion of another handgun.

Rollins was charged with unlawful use of a machine gun and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both Rollins and Powell were charged with resisting arrest.

The men were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.