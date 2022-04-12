SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The weather is warming up and the construction equipment is coming out.

The Department of Transportation is beginning new projects all over they state, and they are warning drivers to stay safe when driving through workzones. IDOT treated Tuesday like the unofficial start of the season for construction workers, as projects are expected to last all year.

They stressed just how important it is for people to stay safe on the roadways.

“It’s really important to stress people drive into their day after day, they could become complacent,” they said. “Just a reminder for them to pay attention because what they saw yesterday may not be the same conditions that they see the next day.”

There were 25 deaths and over 1,600 injuries in workzones across the state in 2021. While drivers should always look out for workers when driving through workzones, it is often their own safety that is at risk. Nine out of 10 fatalities in workzones are actually the drivers of the vehicles.