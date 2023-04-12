ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A warning about lawn care scammers as lawn and garden season picks up.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said that it receives several complaints this time of year from people who were ripped off. Some paid for services up front only to never see the lawn care company again.

Others sign contracts without reading the fine print and end up paying high prices for services that they did not ask for.

The BBB recommends homeowners to first assess what they need and make a plan. They should then search the agency’s website for ratings and reviews to find businesses that they can trust.