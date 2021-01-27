Warrant issued for Belvidere man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Jose Luis Hernandez-Ramirez for multiple accusations of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to police, they received a report that Hernandez-Ramirez had assaulted a juvenile female in November of 2020.

He is currently wanted on 2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, an 2 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135 or Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867.