Warrant issued for Rockford driver involved in fatal car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A warrant has been issued for Deahri Steele, 18, of Rockford, the driver involved in a fatal car crash that happened back in August.

The incident happened on Friday, August 26 at approximately 5:20 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers reportedly responded to the area of Broadway and 24th Street, where they found a red Chevy Cruze and a black Chrysler 300 that had crashed into each other.

Mason Hada, the driver of the Chevy, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Steele was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Rockford Police Department’s Traffic Unit continued to investigate, and the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized a warrant for Steele for the charges of Reckless Homicide and Aggravate Driving Under the Influence Involving Death. He is currently not in custody.

Any information regarding the incident or of Steele should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900, or to the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers, (815) 963-7867.