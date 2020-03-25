Illinois records largest single day jump in COVID-19 cases, as 330 new reported

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health today announced 330 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including three deaths; a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s.

The Winnebago County Health Department has announced another positive case of novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 8.

Douglas, Marshall, and Morgan counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezeike says those infected with COVID-19 should remain home for 7 days after their symptoms abate to prevent future spread.

Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital. Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown.

After consulting with IDPH, the Department of Corrections determined staff and men incarcerated at the Sheridan facility were at low to medium risk for potential exposure. The facility also was placed on a 14-day lockdown.

Gov. JB Pritzker said the state is delaying the income tax filing deadline until July 15th, although refunds will continue to be distributed.

“We will continue to make critical payments for debt service, state payrolls, K-12 schools, our social and human service providers, and required pension payments. We will prioritize state payments to our hospitals, doctors and everyday heroes on the front lines fighting COVID-19,” said Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

The Governor said small businesses are eligible for $90 million in emergency assistance, as the State is offering $50,000 5-year low interest loans, but said payments wont begin for six months. Applications will be available by the end of the week, Pritzker said.

“Today, I’m announcing that Illinois will delay our tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, and by Friday, our small businesses will be eligible for a share of $90 million in state emergency assistance through three new programs,” Pritzker said.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the state investment portfolio sits at $14 billion, although state law prohibits investment in the stock market. Frerichs said the State is offering a $250 million in nearly zero interest bridge loans through local banks and credit bureaus.

