DeKalb County reports first coronavirus related death

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 1,006 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, April 6th, along with 33 new deaths.

A DeKalb man in his 50s is among the latest deaths announced. DeKalb has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Whiteside County has announced 3 additional cases on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 21.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 12,262 cases, including 307 deaths, in 73 counties in Illinois.

Gov. JB Pritzker began his daily briefing by saying that Illinois is burning through its supply of personal protective equipment for heathcare providers in the fight against COVID-19.

Pritzker noted how the shipments received from the federal stockpile will only last a handful of days in the multi-month battle.

“If we relied on the White House…our state and nearly every state would come up short and could not protect our healthcare workers and first responders. The good news is we hadn’t trusted what we heard from the White House,” Pritzker said.

The Governor said Illinois is doing its part to track down available PPE due to to a shortage and competition between states.

Pritzker said “we are okay, today” on ventilators.

Pritzker also said communities of color are disproportionately facing worse outcomes of COVID-19, “a product of generations of systemic disinvestment,” he said.

Zip code specific COVID-19 numbers will be available online today at dph.il.gov/covid-19/statistics.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

