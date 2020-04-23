WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing for Thursday, April 23rd

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are expected to announce a 30 day extension of the stay-at-home order at today’s daily briefing, at 2:30 p.m. CT.

According to WGN, the order will be extended by 30 days. The stay-at-home order was originally set to expire on April 30th.

This round is expected to come with some modifications to relax some restrictions.

“If in fact the peak comes in mid-May or whenever that may come, we need to have 14 days after that… according to many of the experts,” Pritzker said.

Officials are watching for a “sustained” drop in new cases of COVID-19 before easing restrictions, as well as enough hospital capacity to handle a second wave of patients, and the ability to perform contact tracing on those who have come in contact with someone infected.

The Winnebago County Health Department is set to hold a briefing today at 3:30 p.m, from the new state-run COVID-19 testing clinic in Rockford, at the University of Illinois Health Science campus at 1601 Parkview Ave.

The UIC testing facility will be open 7 days a week for people who are showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Pritzker said Wednesday that residents showing symptoms of COVID-19 will be able to get a test without a doctor’s orders.

UIC Medicine’s testing facility will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or while supplies last.

