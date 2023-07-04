ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Watch Rockford’s 2023 “Celebration of Freedom” Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, a 30-minute broadcast direct from downtown Rockford at 9:30 p.m.
The event will be streamed in the player above.
For those who would like to attend Rockford’s 4th of July Celebration in person, an event list follows:
7:00am Lifescape 5k Classic Run/Walk Begins
8:30am Patriotic Prayer Breakfast, Location – Beattie Park
2pm Road Closures Begin
3:30pm Gramps with Amps performs BEFORE the parade begins at Joe Marino Statue
4pm Davis Park Opens
4:30pm Parade Master of Ceremonies, Freedom Bennett, Parade Grand Stand Stage at Wyman & State St
4:40pm Motorcycle Parade Begins
4:50pm Screw City Jeep Club Parade Begins
5pm Patriotic Parade Begins
5:30pm Characters 2 Life, Presented by Nelson Piping Company, opens Free Kids Area featuring kids games, glitter tattoos, balloon twister artists and a stilt walker. *
6pm SwingbillyRFD (live entertainment) performs, Ingersoll Centennial Park
6:30pm INFINITY (live entertainment) performs, Davis Park*
9:15pm Davis Park Entrance Closes
9:30pm Firework Spectacle over Downtown Rockford synched to a soundtrack broadcasted on 103.1. Show will also be broadcasted LIVE on TV on Fox39
10pm Fireworks conclude, event ends