ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Watch Rockford’s 2023 “Celebration of Freedom” Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, a 30-minute broadcast direct from downtown Rockford at 9:30 p.m.

The event will be streamed in the player above.

For those who would like to attend Rockford’s 4th of July Celebration in person, an event list follows:

7:00am   Lifescape 5k Classic Run/Walk Begins
8:30am   Patriotic Prayer Breakfast, Location – Beattie Park
​2pm        Road Closures Begin
3:30pm  Gramps with Amps performs BEFORE the parade begins at Joe Marino Statue
4pm        Davis Park Opens
4:30pm   Parade Master of Ceremonies, Freedom Bennett, Parade Grand Stand Stage at Wyman & State St
4:40pm   Motorcycle Parade Begins
4:50pm   Screw City Jeep Club Parade Begins
5pm        Patriotic Parade Begins
5:30pm Characters 2 Life, Presented by Nelson Piping Company, opens Free Kids Area featuring kids games, glitter tattoos, balloon twister artists and a stilt walker. *
6pm        SwingbillyRFD (live entertainment) performs, Ingersoll Centennial Park
6:30pm   INFINITY (live entertainment) performs, Davis Park*
9:15pm   Davis Park Entrance Closes
9:30pm   Firework Spectacle over Downtown Rockford synched to a soundtrack broadcasted on 103.1.  Show will also be broadcasted LIVE on TV on Fox39
10pm       Fireworks conclude, event ends