WATCH: Local nurse’s ‘Christmas surprise’ after son graduates boot camp

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Christmas surprise made on Stateline nurse’s holiday a little brighter.

Kim Roberts works at Swedish American hospital in Rockford. We were given video of her being surprised by her son Seth, who just graduated from boot camp.

Seth wasn’t expected home in time for Christmas, which explains her shocked reaction.

Kim’s coworkers had been in touch with Seth to plan out the surprise. Other nurses stepped up to fill in for her so the pair could spend the day together.

