WATCH: Pritzker delivers State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered the State of the State address today, January 29th, at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.

Pritzker will look ahead to his second year in office with a focus on “rooting out corruption” and rebuilding education.

Democrats are claiming major legislative victories during Pritzker’s first session, which included the legalization of marijuana, a $45 million capitol improvement plan, raising the minimum wage, and bringing a casino to Rockford.

The year was also marked by federal corruption probes, including Tuesday’s guilty plea by former Sen. Martin Sandoval on bribery charges over red light cameras, an embezzlement charge against Sen. Tom Cullerton, and bribery charges against Rep. Luis Arroyo.

Employment is also a challenge for Pritzker in his second session, as the state under-performed in job growth against the national median, ending 2019 with an unemployment rate higher than neighboring states.

