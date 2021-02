ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Downtown Rockford business gets a boost, thanks to the Barstool Fund.

Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy called The Office Night Club on E. State Street to share the good news.

It’s the only gay bar in town for the LGBTQ community. The club has been hit hard by COVID-19 because it doesn’t serve food.

According to owners, they’ve lost about 67% of their revenue in the last year.