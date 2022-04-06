ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A car crashed into a Rockford home on Monday, and the driver was caught walking away on camera.

It happened in Rockford’s Rolling Green neighborhood. A neighbor said that she heard a loud noise and saw three teenagers running away when she looked outside.

“I looked and I saw that car in one of my neighbors houses,” said Shannon.

Caught on camera, a car crashes into a Rockford home. The driver and passengers are then seen walking away on a neighbor’s camera.

“This isn’t the first odd accident like this,” Shannon said. “It happens all the time and it’s right in the curve of the road.”

Shannon lives on Wesleyan Avenue, near Ohio Parkway. She said that this is an issue she has seen before.

“There use to be more trees on my road, lets put it that way,” she said.

She said that people do not slow down.

“I was getting out of the car and I saw a truck coming flying down the road, and I went, ‘oh gosh, here comes another one, they better wait or he might clip my door when I open it,” Shannon said. “As soon as he passed going 70 mph, he slammed full force into the car parked on the street the next house over, and that was the my same neighbor. It was their car.”

Rockford Police confirmed that the vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Rockford. Karen Hoffman, Rockford’s 8th Ward Alderwoman, lives in Rolling Green with her husband. She said that they are working on a solution.

“To help the people who want to be more conscience is put up the flashing speed signs, so he’s already gotten an estimate from the city and they will be working on getting that all processed through the county,” Hoffman said.

Shannon, though, is cautiously optimistic.

“I think the only people that it will effect is the good drivers, like someone like myself who doesn’t go speeding through stop signs, you know,” she said. “There’s still some of us out there.”

The Neighborhood Association is holding a meeting on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Broadway Covenant Church, 3525 Broadway, to discuss similar issues on Alpine Road with State Representative Dave Vella and Senator Steve Stadelman.