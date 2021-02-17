ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A police body camera catches the moment a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy rescued a man from a burning home.
Video shows the body camera footage worn by Deputy Wes Ganz. We reported on the fire yesterday.
First responders were called to the Kelly Road home around 11:00 a.m. After hearing a voice, Deputy Ganz went in. He found an 83-year-old man and carried him to safety.
The victim was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. He and the deputies are now okay.
- Stimulus check: Why you may want to file your taxes immediately
- Another round of accumulating snow possible for the weekend
- ‘We have nothing.’ | Rockford native describes blackouts from winter storm in Texas
- African Americans in Winnebago County remain skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine
- WATCH: Winnebago County deputy runs into burning home to save elderly man