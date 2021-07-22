Water balloon fight benefits Rockford non-profit which feeds 1,000 homeless a day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A water balloon fight at Rockford’s Sportscore One helped raise money for Miss Carly’s community center.

The Rockford Area Realtors Association hosted the “Epic Water Battle” event on Thursday in hopes of raising $10,000 for Miss Carly’s, 1125 5th Ave.

The center works with and feed Rockford’s homeless population. Founder Carly Rice says the funds are badly needed. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was feeding about 350 people a week, and now feeds about 1,000 people per day.

“Our volunteers have slaved away with, little reprieve, all through the virus. We’re just trapped in this building, trudging away, making sandwiches, making lunches, and the work has just felt really endless, because there’s been no break. There’s been no opportunity to even go out to dinner as a group,” Rice said.

Today’s event was the 7th annual water battle event.