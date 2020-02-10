Closings
Rescue crews called to false alarm river rescue, officials say

Local News
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rescue crews were on the scene at the Harrison Road over the Sugar River on Monday afternoon for what was thought to be a reported person in the water, but was later determined to be a false alarm.

After 4 p.m., rescue crews were called to the bridge for a reported person in the water.

Officials later learned that a witness called 911 after seeing a truck and footprints in the snow leading to the water’s edge.

It was later determined that the man was safely kayaking down the river.

