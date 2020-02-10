Rescue crews called to false alarm river rescue, officials say

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Rescue crews were on the scene at the Harrison Road over the Sugar River on Monday afternoon for what was thought to be a reported person in the water, but was later determined to be a false alarm.
After 4 p.m., rescue crews were called to the bridge for a reported person in the water.
Officials later learned that a witness called 911 after seeing a truck and footprints in the snow leading to the water’s edge.
It was later determined that the man was safely kayaking down the river.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Roscoe’s McArdle ‘pumped’ to be back with the IceHogs
- Accumulating Snow Possible Wednesday Night
- LeBron James among 44 US Olympic basketball team finalists
- Applications open for 2020 Neighborhood Grant Program
- McNamara says renewed interest in Rockford’s downtown is good for business
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!