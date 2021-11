ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Water Division is repairing the water service in the 1500 Block of East State Street starting Tuesday.

There will only be one lane available between 12th Street and Williams Park for all traffic.

The Water Division says to use extreme caution near the work zone and encourages to use an alternate route.

The repairs are estimated to take up to two to four business days.

You can reach the Public Works, Water Maintenance Division with any questions at 779-348-7153