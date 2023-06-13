WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — Another Illinois town is now trying to entice the Chicago Bears after the team made it known that it still has not settled on a suburb for its new stadium.

The Bears began demolition on Arlington Park earlier this month, intending to build there. However, tax issues emerged, forcing officials to weigh other options.

The team has held two meetings with Naperville, and Waukegan is now also asking to be considered.

The town highlighted its multiple land options for a stadium, proximity to Halas Hall and transportation system.

The Bears have also met with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office about staying at Solider Field.