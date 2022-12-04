WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Mixed emotions are expected at the first Waukesha Christmas Parade since the deadly attack last year.

Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the parade route, killing six and injuring dozens. He was sentenced last month to six consecutive life terms and hundreds of additional years for the attack.

The first float leading this year’s parade will honor the victims. There will be 80 groups marching in the parade, including the “Dancing Grannies.”

This year’s theme is “Peace on Earth,” and the grand marshal will be first responders.