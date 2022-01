WAUKESHA, Wis. (WTVO) — The man charged with killing six people when he plowed his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha was charged with dozens of more counts.

Darrel Brooks, 39, is set to appear for a preliminary hearing on Friday. The 71 counts range from recklessly endangering safety and injuries to many parade participants and spectators. Each count carries a possible penalty of more than seven years in prison.

Brooks is being held at the Waukesha County Jail on $5 million bail.