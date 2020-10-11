WCHD implores the importance of flu shot with free drive-thru clinics

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shot this year. The Winnebago County Health Department is even offering them for free a few times this month–and you don’t even have to get out of the car.

“Try to get the flu shot. It’s so important. If any year you’re going to try it, please think about this year being the year to try it. It’s just so important,” said Dr. Eric Trautmann, a family physician, at SwedishAmerican.

Local doctors say that getting the flu shot is critical as ever as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on.

“This year, we’re really asking the population to get their seasonal influenza vaccine early in the season, because seasonal influenza is going to coexist with COVID, as I’ve said before. So we really need everyone to protect themselves with the vaccine we do have against seasonal influenza,” said Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell.

Dr. Trautmann says that getting vaccinated not only lessens your chances of contracting the flu, but could also free up space for COVID-positive patients who may need to be hospitalized.

“If we can reduce the number of people getting the flu, fewer people will be in the hospital. That will free up beds for people who have COVID,” Dr. Trautmann said.

On Saturday, the Winnebago County Health Department hosted a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Pecatonica. Dr. Sandra Martell says the department had to get creative to make sure everyone stays safe.

“We can’t bring large groups together during COVID-19, because we want to make sure we don’t transmit the disease, but it is important that people do get their vaccinations, so a drive-thru in your own car with your own household is a safe way to receive the vaccination,” Dr. Martell said.

More than 200 people received their flu shot free of charge.

“We have found that it really does work well for families. You can have whole generations in the car. You don’t have to worry about going to four different providers. We can do children, we can do parents, we can do grandparents. The idea being making this a family activity,” Dr. Martell concluded.

The Winnebago County Health Department will host two more drive-thru flu clinics on October 17th and October 24th.

