WCHD recognizes National Overdose Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drugs kill thousands of people each year. Monday is International Overdose Awareness Day. It was created to remember that overdose deaths are preventable.

One local drug treatment center shared how they are fairing in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is uncharted territory so a lot of people are just not sure how to handle it,” explained Deanna Reynolds, the clinical director at Al Tech Services.

Monday is a day to raise awareness of overdoses. Stress is a major trigger for drug users and clinical director of Al Tech Services Deanna Reynolds says the past few months haven’t been easy.

“Our phones have been a lot busier a lot of people seeking out information about detox the need for detox or the need for inpatient treatment,” Reynolds added.

Nationally, overdose deaths are up. Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz tells us there have been 117 overdose deaths so far this year, consistent to years past.

“You have something like a Norco or Oxycodon and you mix that with alcohol you can find yourself in an overdoes very quickly even with a small amount,” Reynolds said.

While the coroner doesn’t believe there’s been an uptick due to the pandemic, Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell says it’s still a problem.

“In Winnebago County in 2019, there were 130 overdose deaths. From 2020 January to July 31st there has been 117 overdose deaths,” Dr. Martell said in Monday’s press conference.

Dr. Martell says one way the public can help is by learning how to administer Narcan.

“We can get trained to administer Narcan which is a life-saving drug the training will be provided virtually or in small groups with appropriate social distancing and face coverings,

Dr. Martell said.

Intervention is critical in preventing these deaths. Seek out help if you need it.

“The solutions are you know to stay connected to the people that you trust and talk about how you’re feeling,” Reynolds said.

Those interested in learning how to administer Narcan can call 815-720-4283 to schedule training.

