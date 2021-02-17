‘We have nothing.’ | Rockford native describes blackouts from winter storm in Texas

ROUND ROCK, Tex. (WTVO) — Texas is still reeling from the winter storms that swept across the country. We spoke to a Rockfordian who is now living in the Lone Star State.

She tells us the weather in the south is nothing new for her.

“Luckily we’re from the Midwest and we know how to handle driving in this,” said Taylor Martin, a Rockford native living in Round Rock, Texas.

Taylor Martin was born and raised just outside Austin. Losing power is just one of the many issues she says her family is now facing.

“If you’re lucky enough where you have friends that have power, like we do, we’re at a house right now with six adults, eight kids and four dogs, just trying to survive. There’s no food at the grocery stores. All the fast food places are pretty much closed. Yesterday some were open but they ran out of food. There’s nothing, we have nothing,” said Martin.

The first snow storm hit the region last Thursday. Sunday’s winter storm only made icing worse. As the temperatures dropped, Texas state leaders announced the use of rolling blackouts to conserve energy.

After turning the power off to half of the city of Round Rock, power officials haven’t been able to turn it back on. Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the state was prepared for the snow, but the bitter cold overwhelmed the electrical grid.

“This would be like a week-long in Alaska at 100 degrees plus without any air conditioning, which they don’t have because they don’t need,” said Gov. Greg Abbot.

Without Internet or cable, Martin’s only source for updates has been her sister. Taylor says she’s been in a situation without power before, but nothing like this.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in this situation where now I’m a mother and I have to think about my kids and my dogs and make sure that they’re okay. You know, it’s kind of scary because we don’t know, we don’t know when the power is going to be turned back on, we don’t know when we’re going to get food so it’s, it’s scary,” Martin added.

She tells us that she hasn’t gotten word on when power will be restored. For now, all they can do is wait.