‘We want justice’ | Loved ones mourn Rockford hit-and-run victim one month after his tragic death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been one month since a Rockford resident was struck and killed while walking home on Auburn Street. We spoke with Terrance Swain’s family when it happened.

They continue to grieve their loss and search for answers. At a vigil held in his honor today, they tell us it hasn’t gotten any easier.

Family and friends gathered Tuesday evening just a block away from where he was struck, saying this loss has been devastating to the family.

“Today marks 30 days since Terrence has been gone,” sad Sandra Swain, Terrance’s sister.

Terrence Swain was struck and killed while walking on Auburn Street on March 14th. A month later, his family returned to the scene of the accident to light candles, keeping his memory alive.

“His presence was in this area. He walked these streets every day, so we decided to bring him home, right here,” Sandra said.

“Terrence was loving, a fun person to be around, if you ever met him he wasn’t a stranger anymore once you met him, he was good-hearted.”

Sandra is trying to help the family find closure.

“The way that he left us, it was no, no, nothing he was just gone,” she explained. “Terrence was my big brother, he meant everything to me, he meant the world to me, and for him to be taken like that, that’s the hardest part.”

“He was an amazing man. He was a father, he had one son, he had three grand kids, so it’s even hard on them, not just me, the rest of the family is even taking it hard,” Sandra added.

Now left with a loss, the family is still desperate for answers.

“I was hoping it wouldn’t take this long, that the leads would pan out before now,” Sandra said.

“We want closure, we want justice we just want to know what happened.”

“If you know anything, just come forward, talk to the police, even if you’re scared I understand, but we want answers, we need answers.”

Investigators tell Swain that they have some leads on who might have killed her brother, but won’t share what those leads are.