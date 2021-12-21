“We will never be the same again;” family and friends react to murders of Belvidere man and his two sons

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The community came together on Tuesday evening to remember a Belvidere man and his two sons who were killed inside their house.

A vigil was held near the home on Union Avenue, where 31-year-old Andrew Hintt and his two sons, just five and seven-years-old, were found dead on Sunday night. Belvidere Police said that all three had been shot.

No one has been caught, and police believe Hintt’s SUV was stolen during the triple homicide.

One neighbor said that she would often sit with family as the kids played outside, and that Hintt was a great dad.

“Drew was such a good father, they would play constantly outside, said neighbor Lacy Allison. “They were a little bit younger than my children so they didn’t play much together, but always riding their bikes, and Drew had a little dirt bike, he took them on rides up and down the sidewalk. Just to hear them laughing and giggle, and it was like a little daycare out here with all the laughter, it was, I mean, they were sweet boys, very sweet boys.”

Their family is looking for answers. They said that Hintt was an amazing father, and he would do anything for his kids.

In a statement, Hintt’s fiancé and mother to the two young boys wrote “Benjamin, Sebastian and Andrew, I love you boys. We will never be the same again.”

Theresa Thompson, Hintt’s aunt said that they are without words.

“He was a 31-year-old, you know, full of life, a really great dad,” Thompson said. “He had issues in his past, but he would give everything for all of his children. He was given, I’m sure, with this tragedy, I’m sure he tried to make sure the boys didn’t get… you know this happened.. he gave those kids everything they wanted.”

The family wanted to thank everyone for the love and support, and asked that people contact the police with any information.