ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local organization is raising awareness for driving safely in roundabouts.

“Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle” said that speed is an issue at the Main and Auburn Streets roundabout. Volunteers gathered at the circle Tuesday morning, holding signs and saying chants about the 15 miles per hour speed limit.

Data from the Rockford Police Department said that there were about 45 accidents at the roundabout last year, but the Public Works Department said that there were 100.

Ernie Redfern, co-chair of “Friends of Veterans Memorial Circle,” said that those numbers are too high.

“We witnessed, in the week of May 20, five accidents in one week. That’s just crazy numbers when you think about it, and again, the accidents are one,” Redfern said. “Roundabouts tend to reduce fatalities by 90%, compared to others, and that’s fine. These may be glancing accidents, but at the same token, there are way too many of them.”

Redfern would also like to see more security at the crosswalks so that pedestrians can cross safely.