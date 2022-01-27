Weapon found at East High School, 3 suspects in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three suspects are in custody after a weapon was recovered at East High School on Thursday morning.

Rockford Police have not identified whether the suspects are students.

Students were dismissed early.

Principal Jim Parker sent a letter to parents, saying: “I know this information is alarming. There is nothing more important to me than the safety of our students and staff. I am sharing this directly with East families and staff because I want you to know two things:

Administrators heard about a rumor of a weapon, took it seriously and acted immediately with Rockford Police. I am proud of our staff and resource officer for ensuring everyone’s safety is our top priority.

What happened this morning is not acceptable at East High School. This behavior is not aligned with East’s reputation, and it is not what our students or staff deserve. East High School has a rich history and bright future. I truly believe that, and so do our leadership team and staff.

“Classes will resume on Friday with an increased police presence as a precaution.”