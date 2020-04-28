Wednesday is ‘Denim Day’ to show support for domestic violence survivors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Denim Day is observed around the world on the last Wednesday in April. Local organizers of the effort say it is more important to show your support this year than in years past.

Mayor Tom McNamara said domestic violence in the Forest City is up about 50% since the stay-at-home order was put into place.

“See if your jeans still fit, put them on, put on a denim jacket if you want to stay in your comfy clothes or in your pajamas. But, just put it on to remind yourself and the rest of our community that in Rockford, Illinois we say no to domestic and sexual violence,” said Linda Sandquist, the V.P. at United Way of Rock River Valley.

The year day of observance started in 1999 in Italy.

