Weed, gun sales continue to break records in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The gun industry just had its best April ever and Illinois is leading the way.

No state has seen more gun sales this year than the Land of Lincoln.

Federal authorities completed nearly 4.3 million background checks for guns since January. That’s more background checks than the next five states combined.

Some say this is because the Illinois gun permit system got overwhelmed by the surging demand at the beginning of the pandemic. Those FOID cards are now showing up, so people can buy guns.

Gun sales across the country have now gone up 13-months in a row. More guns were sold last month than in any April on record.

Recreational marijuana sales keep hitting new records in the state too. Revenues totaled nearly $115 million in April. That’s 6 million more than March and more than double the average monthly revenue last year.

Illinois has 110 dispensaries. Out-of-state customers accounted for 35-million dollars of the total.