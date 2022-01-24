Weekend shooting lands wanted man in Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after a weekend shooting landed a wanted man in the hospital.

Police say officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired just before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ashland.

Upon arrival, police say they found a car, which was reported stolen out of Elgin, crashed into the rear of a parked car. Witnesses told police they had seen two men run from the vehicle.

A short time later, police met with an 18-year-old who had been shot in the shoulder, at the BP Ga Station on Auburn and Central. He was wanted on an outstanding Wisconsin warrant for a parole violation, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with what was described as “severe” injuries, and his condition is unknown at this time.