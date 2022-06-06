(WTVO) — Wendy’s has added a new frozen treat to its menu for the summer.

The fast food staple is putting a summer spin on its classic dessert, according to a statement. For a limited time, participating stores will replace the vanilla Frosty with the strawberry option.

The new flavor “merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with the flavor of sweet strawberry, perfectly encapsulating the taste of summertime,” according to Wendy’s.

“We’re always listening to our fans and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company. “While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy’s.”

The restaurant is also brining back the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad.