ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Stillman Cunningham, 26, for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend 16 times with a kitchen knife during an argument.

According to court records, Rockford Police were called to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue around 9:20 p.m. on Monday, January 30th, for a report of a woman stabbed.

Multiple witnesses told police they heard a woman screaming, and saw Cunnigham, who is from Phoenix, Arizona, standing over the woman who was laying in the snow, bleeding.

Witnesses were able to transport the victim to the hospital before police arrived at the scene, where she received treatment for the multiple stab wounds.

The victim later told police she had initially tried to escape from Cunningham by locking herself in her bedroom, but he had started breaking down the door. She fled through a bedroom window, but Cunningham attacked her in the yard with the knife, telling her they were “both going to die tonight,” according to the witness’ statement.

After stabbing the victim, Cunningham reportedly went back inside the house and locked the door, witnesses said. He fled the residence prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police were able to use a K9 to track Cunningham, who was seen by officers discarding a bloody green-handled kitchen knife before he was apprehended, according to the probable cause statement.

Cunningham reportedly confessed to police, and told investigators he stabbed her because he “just wanted her to stop screaming.”

He is being held without bond at the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Domestic Battery.