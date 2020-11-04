West fends off challenger Hansen to retain 67th District Illinois House seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Democrat Maurice West was able to successfully ward off a challenge from Republican Kathleen Hansen to represent Illinois 67th District in the House.
