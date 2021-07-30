West Nile Virus detected in Boone County in 2021

BOONE COUNTY—Routine mosquito testing has identified the first mosquitoes positive for West Nile

Virus (WNV) in Boone County in 2021. The mosquitoes were collected in the Capron zip code on July

27th. Boone County has no positive birds or human cases of WNV. To date no human cases have

been reported in Illinois.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding

on an infected bird. Four out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience

any illness. Those who do get sick commonly experience fever, nausea, headache and body aches

within 3 to 14 days of the bite. However, serious illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with

lingering complications and even death, are possible.

“The best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the

number of mosquitoes around your home and neighborhood and to take personal precautions to

avoid mosquito bites,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator of the Boone County Health Department.

REDUCE exposure – avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between

dusk and dawn. Keep doors and windows closed. Eliminate sources of standing water where

mosquitoes can breed, including wading pools, old tires, and other receptacles. Change bird bath

water weekly.

REPEL – when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt. Apply EPAregistered

insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535

according to label instructions.

REPORT – The Health Department is monitoring freshly-dead birds, such as crows or blue jays. The

birds must not show any signs of decay or trauma. To report a dead bird, call 815-544-2951. Be

prepared to give the location, date and time you found the dead bird. You may also contact the Health

Department to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations

that may produce mosquitoes. The Department is relying on county residents to help identify and

report potential mosquito breeding areas in and around underdeveloped or abandoned residential

building sites and swimming pools.

To learn more about West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne diseases and about prevention

methods, read the other materials available on the IDPH West Nile virus Web site or contact the

Illinois Department of Public Health West Nile virus information hotline at 866-369-9710, Monday –

Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.