West Nile Virus found in Ogle County

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County Health Department has confirmed a mosquito pool has tested positive for West Nile Virus, the first in 2020.

The mosquitos that tested positive for the disease was found near Rochelle.

West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding

on an infected bird.

Four out of five people who are bitten by an infected mosquito will not experience any illness.

Those who do get sick commonly experience fever, nausea, headache and body aches within 3 to 14 days of the bite.

However, serious illness such as encephalitis and meningitis, with lingering complications and even death, are possible.

