(WTVO) — Illinois is one of the 13 states that have already reported cases of the West Nile virus this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that reports are coming in from as far west as Oregon to as far south as Georgia.

West Nile is spread through mosquito bites, and it can cause serious health problems in severe cases. There were more than 1,100 cases across the country last year.

Cases have been detected in Illinois in Cook, LaSalle, Morgan and St. Clair Counties.