National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Mosquito seasons has returned to Illinois, and that means that the West Nile virus has as well.

A total of 10 batches of mosquitos have tested positive in Cook, LaSalle, Morgan and St. Clair counties., according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

While there have been no human cases so far this year in the state, eight deaths were attributed to the disease in Illinois in 2022, the most in any year since 2018, when there were 17 deaths.

“Diseases such as West Nile virus pose a serious health threat, especially to our seniors or individuals who have weakened immune systems,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We have already identified ten mosquito batches that are positive for West Nile virus, and this underscores why it is important for Illinois residents to protect themselves this summer. Please ‘fight the bite’ by wearing insect repellent while outdoors and eliminating standing water around your homes where mosquitos can easily breed.”

The first batch to test positive this year was reported in Evanston on May 30.

IDPH supports mosquito control efforts throughout the state by providing a total of $2.5 million in funding to the 97 local health departments in Illinois for vector surveillance and control activities.

This includes purchasing and applying larvicide, working with local municipal governments and local news media for WNV prevention and education, and investigating mosquito production sites and nuisance mosquito complaints. Local health departments collect mosquitoes for testing as well as sick or dead birds.

The health department is urging residents to “Fight the Bite” during National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, June 18-24. They should practice the three “R’s:”