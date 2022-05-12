ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — With the rapidly rising temperatures across the Stateline, many residents are left looking for ways to cool off. West Rock Wake Park is a great place to do just that.

Started in 2014-15 by owner Daniel Jarrett after moving back to his hometown Rockford from New York City. Jarrett was eager to open a place for the community to gather, whether that be with friends, family, or anybody interested in learning how to wakeboard and waterski.

Coming up this summer, the park is expected to open a Beer Garden adjacent to the lake, along with hosting multiple events for the community to enjoy.

For more information on the park, visit their website Mid-West Cable Wakeboard Park – West Rock Wake Park Rockford IL or follow them on social media.