ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — West State Street in Rockford has reopened after months of being closed due to reconstruction.

The Illinois Department of Transportation closed W. State from Independence to Day Avenue and detoured traffic while it works to install new storm sewers, traffic signals, and sidewalks.

IDOT also widened the road from two lanes to four.

“I want to thank IDOT for the incredible partnership on this $6.5 million project,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “This work has transformed the west entrance to our city and now provides a warmer welcome for our residents and visitors.”

The City of Rockford plans to hold a formal ribbon cutting for the reopening in the coming weeks.