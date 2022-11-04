ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford held an official ribbon cutting to mark the reopening of West State Street following months of reconstruction.

The street is now a four-lane road with new storm sewers, traffic signals, sidewalks, and a multi-use path. The upgrades cost $6.5 million, partly financed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project is part of a multi-year effort to revitalize the West gateway to downtown Rockford.

Crusader Community Health CEO Sam Miller said the improvements help give the community a sense of pride.

“I have been in Rockford for many, many years and I remember, before the development happened and what things look like, it’s just a tremendous thing,” Miller said. “The neighborhood is inviting now and it’s a sense of pride, really, that comes with all the great improvements that are happening here.”

Mayor Tom McNamara said the project was long overdue.

“This area has not seen the investment that it needs to and deserves to see, for this is just one more piece of that and [I’m] really excited to continue to invest in all corners of our community,” he said at Friday’s ribbon cutting.

“It’s a new day,” McNamara added. “We are investing in every corner in the city of Rockford and we want to help lift up all parts of Rockford.”

Miller said the improvements will make the West side safer for residents, businesses and visitors.

“I know it makes it a lot easier to access us at Crusader and, hopefully, it will continue to add growth along the corridor here,” he said.

The improved stretch of West State Street is between Day Avenue and Independence Avenue.