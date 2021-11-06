What benefits will Illinois see from infrastructure deal?

President Joe Biden gives a thumbs up as he walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, after attending a meeting with the House Democratic caucus to try to resolve an impasse around the bipartisan infrastructure bill. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — President Biden’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal passed the House on Friday, and Illinois will benefit from that massive bill in multiple ways.

Of the money, $1.7 billion will go to improving drinking and wastewater infrastructure. Roads, bridges and public transportation will also receive billions of dollars for improvements.

In addition, $100 million will go to providing broadband coverage across the state, and the Illinois’ airports will get about $616 million to improve.

Lastly, $149 million over five years will help to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging throughout the state.

