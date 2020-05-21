What does it take to remove a facility from COVID-19 ‘location of concern’ list?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One list that continues to grow throughout the COVID-19 pandemic is the WCHD’s locations of concern. It’s a running tab of congregate living places, like nursing homes and homeless shelters, with people infected by the virus.

Peterson Meadows in Rockford confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on April 2nd. By the 23rd of April, the facility was placed on the county’s locations of concern list.

“We already knew exactly what path we were going down,” explained Deb Adkins.

Adkin said it’s much less clear on how to get off the list, than what it takes to get on the list.

According to WCHD Director Dr. Sandra Martell, facilities must go 28 days with no new cases in order to be removed from the list.

Peterson Meadows accomplished that task and credits the early, extreme measures that were taken that included quarantining all residents in their apartments.

“We had already closed our buildings to visitors and had done a lot of things as early as the 13th of March,” Adkins added.

The outbreaks in homes effects staff as much as the residents. Adkins says even though they are no longer a location of concern, they’re still being proactive in hopes of staying clear of the virus. Staff on both campuses are screened for symptoms and have their temperature checked twice a day.

“Just because those cases are resolved, just because we’re off the list doesn’t matter. We’re still doing the things that we developed after we got that first case,” Adkins concluded.

