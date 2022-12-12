BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — What will be the impact be on Belvidere after Stellantis announced last Friday that they will be idling the city’s plant?

Mayor Clinton Morris said that he is not sure how it will play out, but that there is a feeling of disappointment for all parties involved.

“This plant is going to be idle, and it isn’t a good thing, it is very disappointing, but we have to look forward,” Morris said.

Stellantis announce that they will be idling their plant in “The City of Murals” on February 28. It is not the report that Morris was expecting.

“I was hoping for news that we were going to have another product line announcement. Also being a realist, we know that as they had indicated the supply chain, COVID, and they had also mentioned the price of the cost to them of EV and what that means to their business,” Morris said. “With all of that being at play, I certainly wasn’t expecting it, but the reality of it is, is it’s a tough economic time.”

Morris is still optimistic, but he feels for the more than 1,300 employees that will be getting laid off come next year.

“I think, most importantly, what it means for the employees out at Stellantis,” he said. “Not only those employees there, but also our supply chain employees, and it certainly is disheartening for us, for me. I know I’ve put a lot of effort in with the state and our local partners.”

Morris said that he will continue to do what he can by working with the governor and state representatives.

“My main concern is what do we do going forward,” Morris said. “How are we going to be able to make sure we have success here to be able to have future jobs, to make sure the plant stays viable and is open for production.”

Although the facility is not in Rockford, it has an impact on many Rockford families and businesses as well. Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement: “I have already been in contact with the governor’s team, as well as our local workforce connection, to develop a plan to assist the families impacted by these devastating layoffs.”