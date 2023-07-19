ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Colman Yards development is officially underway following Rockford City Council’s Monday vote to reverse course on a project labor agreement (PLA) for the Barber-Colman site project.

City officials narrowly approved an amendment one week ago that added a PLA to the $420 million project. However, doing so effectively “killed” the plan, as Milwaukee-based developer J. Jeffers & Company said they would not move forward on Colman Yards with a PLA in place.

Clearly, the PLA was a key component to the deal, so what is it anyway? And why was it critical for a PLA to not be in place for J. Jeffers & Co. to move forward?

To start, a Project Labor Agreement is a type of collective bargaining agreement unique to the construction industry, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

“PLAs are pre-hire collective bargaining agreements negotiated between one or more construction unions and one or more construction employers (contractors/project owners) that establish the terms and conditions of employment for a specific construction project.”

Essential elements of PLAs include:

Provisions that bind all contractors and subcontractors to the agreement; no-strike, no-lockout clauses; and grievance/arbitration procedures.

PLAs also usually specify the wages and fringe benefits for all workers on a project and generally require contractors to hire workers for the project through a union hiring hall that is responsible for supplying skilled labor.

PLA critics say the agreement increases the cost of construction by requiring payment of union wages to non-union workers and hiring of local workers.

J. Jeffers & Co. was reportedly concerned about the cost uncertainty associated with a PLA, as well as the requirement to hire local labor.

However, those concerns were rendered moot when Mayor Tom McNamara broke a deadlocked council with his vote.

“If we want to be a really strong community, we have to engage and appreciate out of town developers,” McNamara said about his vote. “We want people to invest in our buildings and in our people.”