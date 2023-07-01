ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Italian beef sandwich is an iconic food associated with Illinois, specifically the Chicagoland area.

But have you heard of its lesser-known, somewhat strange relative? We’re talking about gravy bread.

Gravy bread has a somewhat infamous reputation, being known as the weirdest food in Illinois, according to travel website Travlerz.com.

So, what is this wacky offshoot of the classic Italian beef? Well, it’s exactly what the name implies:

“simply a hunk of the white Italian bread used in the beef sandwich, drenched in the sauce, and which may contain a few shreds of the beef that once simmered in the gravy,” according to Illinois native and food journalist David Hammond.

Gravy bread can be found almost everywhere that serves Italian beef, including Illinois chain Buona Beef.

“The gravy bread is a popular side item at beef and dog stands around town,” wrote food blogger KingT. “Some people enjoy them plain and others like them with peppers inside.”

Apparently, they’re pretty good, too. “I could easily eat 5 [gravy breads] in a single sitting and would like to see gravy bread entry into the Competitive Eating League,” concluded KingT.