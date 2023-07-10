(WTVO) — As Illinois’ weather gets warmer, many residents might want to kick back and relax with a cold, refreshing beer.

While there are so many beers to go around, many people might be wondering what other people in the state are drinking.

If an Illinois resident chooses Budweiser to drink, they will be joining a lot of other people in the state, according to Zippia. Budweiser is the most popular beer in the state.

As it turns out, the brand is not only popular in Illinois, but the rest of the Midwest as well. In fact, Budweiser is the favorite in 27 of the 50 states.

As it turns out, different regions of the country tend to have a favorite beer amongst them. For example, most Western states like to enjoy a cool Corona on a hot day.

Two states, New Mexico and Colorado, listed Coors as their favorite beer. Two other states, Rhode Island and Vermont, listed Bud Light as their favorite.

Zippia said that Americans consume more than 6.3 billion gallons of beer each year, growing the market size to $768.17 billion as of 2021.