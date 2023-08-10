ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Work continues on major road projects throughout the stateline.

Four projects through “Rebuild Illinois” are set to be done this year, with more happening over the next few years.

The Harrison Road offramp from I-39 will change from a cloverleaf to a diverging-diamond design next year. It is expected to be completed in 2025.

The state will also be expanding the bypass from four lanes to six from I-39 to Harrison, which will not be done until 2027. The same thing will happen on US 20 around Mill Road, which includes replacing the bridges crossing the Kishwaukee River.