SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the third year, manufacturing advocates want to find out what the coolest thing made in Illinois is.

It is part of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and Comcast Business’ “Makers Madness.” Nominations opened on Wednesday and run through March 20. Last year’s winner came out of Elk Grove Village, where Termico Technologies created a heater for traffic signals.

Advocates said that it is important to draw attention to the wide array of products made in the “Land of Lincoln.”

“It’s the second year of this partnership, and we’ve enjoyed working together with them to build awareness and excitement about manufacturing in Illinois, which has long served as a backbone of our state’s economy, and is continually leading the way forward with groundbreaking advancements,” said Mark Denzler of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

A nomination form can be found on the Maker Madness website.