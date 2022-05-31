(WTVO) — What are the jobs of the future?

A task force of Illinois lawmakers and industry leaders worked to figure out that question, and they released the “Future of Work” report on Tuesday. The report detailed what industries the state should continue to invest in, with manufacturing and service industries getting a big focus. Some groups, however, did not like the way the report was put together.

Some of the industry leaders that were a part of the task force felt that they were not properly included, and that the whole report was rushed.

“No, what are those skills that are needed for the future jobs of Illinois,” said Sarah Hardwick of the Illinois Manufacturers Association. “What is the role of community colleges and high schools and education in that space, and that was left out of the report”

The report also showed that there has been a shift away from middle income jobs since the pandemic, and that disparity in pay for jobs has gotten worse.