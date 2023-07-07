ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Heat has held headlines across the world this week as global temperatures reached record highs and dangerous heat waves scorched regions from Arizona to China.

Reports that over 40 million Americans are under heat alerts as scorching high temperatures continue across the southern U.S. got us thinking; what is the hottest day in Illinois history?

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the hottest day in Illinois history occurred on July 14, 1936; in the middle of, unsurprisingly, the hottest month in Illinois history.

Countless Illinois cities set all-time highs on July 14, 1936, according to the Illinois Times. Temperatures reached 104 in Chicago, 111 in the west suburbs, 112 near Danville, and 114 near Mt. Vernon and East St. Louis.

The highest temperature anywhere in Illinois, however, exceeds even the 1936 highs in Mt. Vernon and East St. Louis.

18 years to the date of the hottest day in state history, on July 14, 1954, residents of East. St Louis experienced an excruciating 117 degree afternoon.

“We were just cooked,” Frances Sanner said in an IDNR article chronicling the heat wave. Sanner and her husband were living in an apartment in St. Louis in the summer of 1954.

“‘If they could find someplace, a basement, a cellar at a relative’s house, they would go there,’ Sanner remembers, along with the exact date when the worst arrived. ‘On July 14, when it was 115 in St. Louis, you absolutely couldn’t stand to be inside. It was actually cooler out on the sidewalk.'”

The summer of 1954 was an exceptionally hot. By mid-July over 300 deaths had been blamed on the enduring heat wave.

The hottest day in Chicago history is July 24, 1934, when thermometers read 105 degrees, while Rockford’s highest recorded temperature occurred on July 14, 1936, at a whopping 112 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.